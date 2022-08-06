Four-star OLB Braylan Shelby commits to USC over in-state Texas
Friendswood (Texas) four-star outside linebacker Braylan Shelby announced his commitment to USC on Saturday afternoon as the Trojans narrowly beat out Texas for one of the country's most athletic edge prospects.
For Shelby, it was a tough decision that came down to him sitting down with his family over the course of the last couple of weeks and thinking on his own to come to this decision.
"It was very, very hard," Shelby said. "Definitely some long nights just standing up in my room wondering which place to go to. There's nothing like Texas, it's amazing. I wish I could go to both, to be honest."
However, USC provided the best opportunity in Shelby's eyes to be developed both on and off the field.
"I definitely feel like I can be great there and achieve my dreams," he said. "That's the main reason I'm going to SC."
Shelby's belief in Lincoln Riley is steadfast as he sees him turning USC around sooner rather than later.
"I saw what he did at Oklahoma and I know he can turn a program around," he said. "I feel like at SC he can do that again. I know being able to do that requires a great defense to come with it. Me going there will definitely help and benefit the whole team."
Shelby's position coach, Roy Manning, is someone that the four-star believes in a ton because of the relationship they have built and his track record of development.
"Ever since we first met when he came to my school the first time, it's been ecstatic from there," he said. "You can tell he really wants to coach me, he's very persistent on that. He really believes that he can get me to where I want to go and I believe him."
On his official visit, Shelby was able to see how a player lives on a daily basis, and everything about it made him want to commit to the Trojans.
"It was perfect," Shelby said. "I love the dorm rooms, I love the facilities. I love everything, it's perfect."
There is also an opportunity to see the field early for Shelby as USC continues its roster overhaul.
"They definitely see me playing early out there," he said. "I know it's gonna take some work but they told me I should be able to."
At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, Shelby is the No. 83 ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals. He is the No. 5 ranked outside linebacker in the country and the No. 15 recruit from the state of Texas.
COMMITMENT ANALYSIS
Shelby is an explosive defender that uses his verified athleticism (44-foot-9.25-inch triple jump) to explode off the line and make violent plays at the point of attack. His range allows him to cover a lot of space around the edge towards the boundary, and his speed will allow him to keep pace with elusive backfield threats.
His physical profile is one of the more impressive in the entire country as he looks like a developed college player heading into his senior year of high school.
Playing outside linebacker for Friendswood last season, Shelby totaled 77 tackles including 12 for loss and eight sacks. He also recorded five pass breakups, four forced fumbles and one pick-six. His skillset will allow him to impact the game in multiple ways in an edge role at USC.