Four-star OLB Braylan Shelby commits to USC over in-state Texas

"It was very, very hard," Shelby said. "Definitely some long nights just standing up in my room wondering which place to go to. There's nothing like Texas, it's amazing. I wish I could go to both, to be honest."

For Shelby, it was a tough decision that came down to him sitting down with his family over the course of the last couple of weeks and thinking on his own to come to this decision.

Friendswood (Texas) four-star outside linebacker Braylan Shelby announced his commitment to USC on Saturday afternoon as the Trojans narrowly beat out Texas for one of the country's most athletic edge prospects.

However, USC provided the best opportunity in Shelby's eyes to be developed both on and off the field.

"I definitely feel like I can be great there and achieve my dreams," he said. "That's the main reason I'm going to SC."

Shelby's belief in Lincoln Riley is steadfast as he sees him turning USC around sooner rather than later.

"I saw what he did at Oklahoma and I know he can turn a program around," he said. "I feel like at SC he can do that again. I know being able to do that requires a great defense to come with it. Me going there will definitely help and benefit the whole team."

Shelby's position coach, Roy Manning, is someone that the four-star believes in a ton because of the relationship they have built and his track record of development.

"Ever since we first met when he came to my school the first time, it's been ecstatic from there," he said. "You can tell he really wants to coach me, he's very persistent on that. He really believes that he can get me to where I want to go and I believe him."

On his official visit, Shelby was able to see how a player lives on a daily basis, and everything about it made him want to commit to the Trojans.

"It was perfect," Shelby said. "I love the dorm rooms, I love the facilities. I love everything, it's perfect."

There is also an opportunity to see the field early for Shelby as USC continues its roster overhaul.

"They definitely see me playing early out there," he said. "I know it's gonna take some work but they told me I should be able to."

At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, Shelby is the No. 83 ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals. He is the No. 5 ranked outside linebacker in the country and the No. 15 recruit from the state of Texas.