CJ Stroud has had an outstanding senior season and he’s seen his recruitment take off with new offers coming in all the time and new schools showing more interest daily.

It has been busy for the four-star quarterback from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., who was given his All-American Bowl jersey during a ceremony on Monday.



He was at USC this past weekend and while the Trojans haven’t offered yet there is definitely interest on both sides.



“I got to talk to a couple coaches there and I feel like they’re really interested in me and I wouldn’t be surprised if they offer me in the next couple days,” Stroud said.



“Being able to see a game and see the offense they run, I can see that they’re one step away from being one one of the top teams in the country. All they need are a few more pieces and I feel like I could possibly be one of those guys.”



Ohio State is also a major school of interest. The Buckeyes are getting way more involved - and Stroud is interested. The four-star is pretty certain he will visit in December but still hasn’t finalized a date.



Even with four-star quarterback Jack Miller committed to Ohio State, Stroud is high on the Big 10 powerhouse.



“My idea on that is I understand where they’re coming from and that they need two quarterbacks in the class,” Stroud said. “I feel like even if I did go there I’d be able to fit in no matter what. Their situation is unique because they have Justin (Fields) and then after that they’re kind of short so they need two quarterbacks.



“No matter where you go, you have to compete to get the job and so that’s something I’m going to have to do anywhere. It is different in a sense but it’s somewhere I could see myself living and playing.”



As for upcoming visits, it’s going to be busy. A trip to Ohio State in December is almost a certainty. He’s planning two trips to Georgia and then he will be at Oregon later this month for the Oregon State rivalry game. His last official could also happen as well but Stroud is not sure when or where.



A decision is expected during the early signing period since Stroud plans to graduate early.