Four-star RB De'Anthony Gatson feeling strong about USC after visit

USC just landed a running back from Newton, Texas, on Monday when Darwin Barlow announced his transfer from TCU, and the Trojans aren't done trying to find more talent at the position from that same small east Texas town.

It may have a population of just a few thousand people, but apparently Newton is hotbed for running back talent.

De'Anthony Gatson, a 2022 four-star running back from Newton HS, took his USC official visit last weekend and he tells TrojanSports.com that the Trojans are "most definitely" a top contender as he nears a final decision.

Gatson has also visited Texas this month and will take his final official visit to Colorado this weekend before announcing his commitment to one of those schools on Tuesday. While he wasn't going to give it away, he indicated that he does already have a strong idea of what will be the school of choice.

"I just want to get it out the way," he said.