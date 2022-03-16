Four-star RB Mark Fletcher on USC visit: 'It was just more than I expected'
SANTA ANA -- With Brandon Campbell's move to the transfer portal this week, it looks more and more like USC will need to bring in two running backs in this recruiting class, or depend on the portal...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news