Four-star RB Quinten Joyner commits to USC

Joyner quietly became one of the hottest running backs in the country after an electric junior season that saw him rush for 2,494 yards and 31 touchdowns on the ground along with nine receptions for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns. Since the conclusion of the season, Joyner reeled in 17 of his 20 offers, including all of his Power Five scholarships.

Manor (Texas) four-star running back Quinten Joyner announced his commitment to USC on Tuesday morning via Twitter, as he becomes the fourth commit for Lincoln Riley in the 2023 class.

His offer from USC came on February 25 before Joyner took an unofficial visit to Los Angeles that proved to seal the deal for the Trojans.

Lincoln Riley and running backs coach Kiel McDonald lock in their first running back commit of the 2023 cycle with Joyner while also pulling in their first recruit from the state of Texas since taking over their respective jobs late in 2021.

USC is getting a track-fast back in Joyner as he holds a personal best of 10.99 in the 100-meter event and stars in multiple open races and relays for Manor, which is just east of Austin.

The Trojans now hold four commits in the 2023 class as Joyner joins five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson along with four-star wide receivers Makai Lemon and Zachariah Branch.

At 5-foot-11, 203 pounds, Joyner is the No. 196 ranked prospect in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals. He is the No. 9 ranked running back in the country and the No. 36 recruit from the state of Texas.