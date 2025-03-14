Four-star Rivals250 DT commit Jaimeon Winfield adds to USC's big week

Four commits this week. The most in college football -- 15 -- overall in this 2026 cycle. Seven Rivals250 prospects. Big wins on both the offensive and defensive lines.

Add it up and USC has a No. 1-ranked recruiting class that seemingly just keeps getting stronger and stronger.

It sure did Friday morning when four-star defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield (Richardson, Texas) announced his USC commitment, continuing a huge week for the program.

Winfield is the No. 9-ranked defensive tackle and No. 166 overall national prospect in this class.

USC offered Winfield last Sept. 14, at which time he posted that it was his first Division I offer while thanking Trojans defensive line coach Eric Henderson. That early evaluation and the relationship that's ensued has now paid off big-time for the Trojans as Winfield had since tallied more than two dozen offers in total.