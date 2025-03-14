Four-star Rivals250 DT commit Jaimeon Winfield adds to USC's big week

Four commits this week. The most in college football -- 15 -- overall in this 2026 cycle. Seven Rivals250 prospects. Big wins on both the offensive and defensive lines.
Add it up and USC has a No. 1-ranked recruiting class that seemingly just keeps getting stronger and stronger.
It sure did Friday morning when four-star defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield (Richardson, Texas) announced his USC commitment, continuing a huge week for the program.
Winfield is the No. 9-ranked defensive tackle and No. 166 overall national prospect in this class.
USC offered Winfield last Sept. 14, at which time he posted that it was his first Division I offer while thanking Trojans defensive line coach Eric Henderson. That early evaluation and the relationship that's ensued has now paid off big-time for the Trojans as Winfield had since tallied more than two dozen offers in total.
USC already had the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country -- it has since flipping four-star Rivals100 QB Jonas Williams (Frankfort, Illinois) last month -- the Trojans clearly aren't slowing down in the least.
This week alone, they added commitments from three-start offensive lineman John Fifita (Mountain View, California) on Monday, four-star Rivals250 wide receiver Trent Mosley (Rancho Santa Margarita, California) and four-star offensive lineman Esun Tafa (Draper, Utah) on Tuesday and now Winfield.
USC's 15 commitments are two more than any other program in the country, but more importantly those 15 pledges have an average star rating of 3.8.
The Trojans now have commitments in the top-250 from Williams (No. 33), cornerback Brandon Lockhart (No. 44, Loyola HS in Los Angeles), linebacker Xavier Griffin (No. 55, Gainesville, Georgia), defensive end Braeden Jones (No. 100, Chicago, Illinois), cornerback RJ Sermons (No. 105, Rancho Cucamonga, California), Mosley (No. 165) and Winfield (No. 166).
In March ...
The bulk of recruits still wait until the summer to make their commitment decisions, and USC has a loaded list of prospects set for official visits in June.
So for all the talk about this being a rejuvenated USC recruiting cycle, well, it's not just talk. The results now tell the story -- one after another after another.