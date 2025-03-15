Top performers from Day 1 of OT7 competition

DALLAS -- OT7 kicked off Week 1 of action of a multi-week long 7-on-7 this weekend with a star-studded collection of squads from around the country. The schedule kicked off on Saturday at Dallas College Mountain View Campus. Here is all of the Rivals coverage from the day's event. Here are the top performers from Day 1 of action headlined by USC-bound QB Jonas WIlliams.



1. FOUR-STAR QB JONAS WILLIAMS (USC COMMIT)

Four-star USC QB commit Jonas WIlliams was absolutely dealing over the course of Day 1 action at OT7. Despite windy conditions, Williams threw ropes all over the field. He was timely and accurate working in the middle of the field and can put some mustard on his deep balls and take full advantage of the deep shot. Williams' was able to send out lasers in the red zone and showed excellent chemistry with his receivers, despite being a victim of several drops. Williams impressed with his ability to go through his progressions and deliver big-time throws in timely situations.

2. FOUR-STAR QB DIA BELL (TEXAS COMMIT)

Dia Bell came alive as the tournament progressed -- and did so in a big way. Bell was smooth operating and moving within the pocket with outstanding deep-ball touch. Bell has a big arm and is able to deliver high-level throws outside -- and do so at a high clip. The future Longhorn was surgical working in the red zone -- and showcased his ability to improvise and operate out of structure rather seamlessly. Steve Sarkisian is getting another good one.

3. FIVE-STAR CB HAVON FINNEY JR.

Havon Finney Jr. was putting on a clinic during Day 1 of OT7 -- as Rivals' top defender on the day. The five-star CB who reclassified into the 2026 cycle had a game-closing interception along with several timely pass breakups during Saturday's action. Finney worked outside at corner and was in opposing receivers' hips -- closing quickly and jumping one along the way. Finney boasts elite length -- and at 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds moves in coverage at a high level.

4. FOUR-STAR ATH SALESI MOA

Salesi Moa was making plays on both sides of the ball during Saturday's action. The four-star ATH from Utah was sure-handed and electric after the catch -- a favorite target for five-star QB Ryder Lyons working underneath and in the middle of the field. Moa was equally -- if not more -- impressive in coverage. He broke up a handful of passes at cornerback -- often working opposite opposing team's top receivers.

5. QB NIEMANN LAWRENCE (2028)

Niemann Lawrence is one of two 2028 recruits on this list -- and deserving of it as the point guard of the high-octane SFE offense. Lawrence took full advantage of each the weapons around of him -- delivering accurate throws with plus timing and with excellent anticipation. Lawrence can make high-level throws and operates well above the curve for the position, and there is still room for growth for the touted passer slowly becoming a household name.

6. FOUR-STAR WR DAKOTA GUERRANT (2027)

Dakota Guerrant was carving up opposing defenses for good chunks of Saturday afternoon. The top-100 WR in the 2027 cycle out of Michigan was a YAC machine -- and was elusive in the open field and able to maneuver well working with defenders in his face, too. Guerrant has strong hands and is able to play above the rim and work through tight coverage. He's a stock-up WR in next year's class.

7. FOUR-STAR SLOT DEQUANE PREVO (ARKANSAS COMMIT)

DeQuane Prevo is one of Rivals' top slot WR out of East Texas. The dynamic athlete played in the defensive secondary on Saturday -- like he does on Friday nights at Texarkana (Texas) Liberty-Eylau -- and excelled. The four-star prospect came away with an interception and got his hands on several more passes on the day.

8. FIVE-STAR WR TRISTEN KEYS

Tristen Keys came away with several touchdown grabs on Saturday as the five-star WR from Mississippi made his presence felt in a big way. Keys was at his best working over the middle of the field and operating in the end zone -- with his frame, his vertical, his hands all coming into play. Rivals' No. 2 WR is a plus route-runner with elite traits -- and his polish was on display today.

9. WR ERIC MCFARLAND (2028)

Eric McFarland was dynamic stretching the field and flashing his range as an explosive slot WR in the 2028 class. McFarland is twitchy and able to separate with ease -- and is doing so as an underclassman. McFarland also boasts strong hands and is able to get open consistently. He's someone we expect to continue to hear about for the next few years.

10. FOUR-STAR CB SAMARI MATTHEWS