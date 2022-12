Four-star running back Bryan Jackson rushed for 1,647 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground as a junior. The powerful ball carrier led the way for a McKinney (Texas) team that made some noise in the Texas high school playoffs.

Now, Jackson is focused on his recruitment. The running back out of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex holds offers from coast to coast and made notable visits during the summer and fall as he navigates the recruiting process.

Jackson has narrowed his list of contenders to five ahead of the New Year: Baylor, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and USC. The Rivals250 back broke down the contenders with Rivals.

*****