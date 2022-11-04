During USC's bye a couple weeks ago, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch went to Rancho Cucamonga to visit his four-star safety commit Christian Pierce.

Pierce gave Grinch another reminder of what he can bring to a defense in the first half of that game, as the opposing team from Damien HS stayed away from deep shots as much as they could because they wanted to stay away from Pierce. Still, Pierce was able to show off his instincts, speed and physicality.

Pierce is one of the more physically-built high school safeties around at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds.

Check out our highlight package on Pierce below and keep reading for our interview with the Trojans commit!