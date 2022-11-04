During USC's bye a couple weeks ago, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch went to Rancho Cucamonga to visit his four-star safety commit Christian Pierce.
Pierce gave Grinch another reminder of what he can bring to a defense in the first half of that game, as the opposing team from Damien HS stayed away from deep shots as much as they could because they wanted to stay away from Pierce. Still, Pierce was able to show off his instincts, speed and physicality.
Pierce is one of the more physically-built high school safeties around at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds.
Check out our highlight package on Pierce below and keep reading for our interview with the Trojans commit!
Meanwhile, Pierce visited USC for the Washington State game earlier this season after visiting last year during the Oregon State game. Let’s just say he could tell a difference.
His only memorable moment from that 2021 game experience was that he was offered the scholarship on that visit, but his Coliseum experience left a much greater impression overall.
“It was way different, man. Just an environment, just an atmosphere. Everybody was just excited, and you could tell just they know that their team's going in, heading in the right direction and this season is showing," he told TrojanSports.com
