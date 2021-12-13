Four-star S Zion Branch talks USC official visit, Donte Williams
Four-star safety and priority Trojans target Zion Branch had been to USC plenty of times before, but this weekend was going to play a pivotal role in his recruitment.It was his first campus visit w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news