TrojanSports - Four-star safety, top-50 national prospect Bryce Anderson puts USC in top 5

The Trojans are joined by Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan and LSU on the list Anderson posted to Twitter on Saturday.

After being committed to LSU for more than a year, 2022 4-star safety Bryce Anderson reopened his recruitment at the end of January and now has a new top 5 list with USC making the cut.

Anderson is ranked the No. 4 safety and No. 43 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

While USC signed three 4-star safeties (plus a 4-star nickel) in the 2021 class and landed former 4-star safety prospect Xavion Alford as a transfer from Texas, the Trojans are still treating the position like a priority and feel a need to restock the depth after the program missed on its top targets in the 2019 class and signed no prospects at the position in 2020.

Anderson and his family have a connection with USC safeties coach Craig Naivar, who used to coach at Texas and recruits the state aggressively.

