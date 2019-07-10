Four-star TE D.J. Rogers wants to take bunch of visits
D’Andre Rogers does not have a decision timetable yet especially since the four-star tight end is still planning a whole round of visits in the coming months.“I don’t really have a timeframe and I’...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news