ANAHEIM -- Priority 2022 4-star tight end Keyan Burnett, out of local Servite High School, has revealed he will announce his commitment decision Friday, March 5, with USC, Arizona State and Arizona as his final contenders.

Burnett, ranked the No. 6 tight end prospect in the 2022 class, didn't give away many hints, but he has made the decision and feels fully settled oin his choice.

“I’m feeling really confident in it. I feel excited, it’s a big deal,” he told TrojanSports.com.

He expects to reveal his decision around noon PT, while noting there was no special significance to the date -- he's just ready.

"Honestly, it’s really just a date I put down as a kind of deadline for myself to make this decision," he said.