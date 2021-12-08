Four-star WR CJ Williams' recruitment stays busy
CJ Williams had his in-home visit Tuesday with Notre Dame as an unexpected coaching change was foisted upon everybody in recent days and so there was a lot for him to consider.The Santa Ana (Calif....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news