Four-star WR Darrius Clemons talks new USC offer, interest
USC extended an offer Wednesday to one of the west region's top pass catchers in 4-star WR Darrius Clemons out of Westview HS in Portland, Ore. Clemons put on an absolute show this past weekend in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news