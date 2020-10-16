Four-star WR Michael Jackson talks Pac-12 pledge
COACHELLA, Calif. - Michael Jackson knew for some time that USC was the right fit but he didn’t want to make a snap decision because the four-star receiver does not plan to have drama in his recrui...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news