Hines chose USC over other top contenders in Texas, Notre Dame, and Arizona State. Hines holds over 40 offers in his recruitment.

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans have come into Texas once again to grab a blue-chip prospect.

Hines has been one of the more intriguing wideouts in Texas over the past two years. We were not able to get a full season of Hines last year as he only played in six games but the production was still top notch.

As a sophomore, Hines broke onto the scene with 783 yards and seven touchdowns on 47 receptions in 12 games. Despite playing only six games as a junior, he he had 583 yards and five touchdowns on 35 receptions.

USC is adding a speed element to their wide receiver room in the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Hines. This spring, Hines posted a 10.45-second 100 meter time, his personal record. He also placed second in the Texas state championships with a 20.71 in the 200 meter race.

With the addition of Hines, USC's class rises from No. 25 to No. 20 in the recruiting team rankings. Hines is the third wide receiver among the group, joining four-star Corey Simms and three-star Romero Ison.