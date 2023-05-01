There is often a joke within recruiting that if you win over mom, you win the commitment. However, that was exactly what had to happen for USC to land a pledge from four-star receiver Xavier Jordan Monday morning. The Chatsworth-Sierra Canyon star announced his commitment to the Trojans over a variety of other offers including Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington, Penn State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and many others.

Jordan's mom wasn't so keen on the idea of him staying close to home with so many top options outside California. However, Lincoln Riley and outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons recently met with Jordan and his mom and were able to convince her that USC is where her son belongs allowing the 6-foot-1 prospect to make a decision he has wanted to make for some time.

"I always kinda knew, but my mom didn't really want me to go to USC" he said to TrojanSports in an exclusive interview after Monday's practice at Sierra Canyon. "She didn't really want me to stay in California. So, that's really what was the holdup. Then, the coaches, Lincoln Riley and coach Simmons, talked with my mom. They had a good conversation, and we all talked.

"Ever since then she was OK with it, and that's when I decided I wanted to commit."

The fact that Riley and Simmons made their pitch about more than just football ultimately made a big difference in the process paving the way for the Trojans to add another key playmaker to the receiver group.