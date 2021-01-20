TrojanSports - Transfer Tracker: Four Tennessee starters hit portal after Pruitt firing

Tennesse fired head football coach Jeremy Pruitt, two assistant coaches and several recruiting staff members on Monday as the Vols start to deal with the followed from alleged recruiting violations. Now, the defections from the school's roster has started as well. Four Tennessee starters officially entered the transfer portal on Wednesday night and several more have been rumored to be leaning in the same direction. Here's a breakdown of the players that hit the portal, where they might land and their potential impact at the new schools.

Recruiting: To'oto'o committed to Tennessee over Washington, Alabama and several others on Signing Day in 2019. As a Vol: To'oto'o made an immediate impact for the Vols, starting in 22 of 23 games he played while recording 140 tackles, including 12.5 for loss. While To'oto'o has been productive from a raw stats perspective, his Pro Football Focus grades were 59.8 in 2019 and 51.7 in 2020, both considered below average. Potential landing spots: Washington would make sense as would several other West Coast programs, including USC and Cal. But schools like Florida and Texas could also enter the picture. To'oto'o also hasn't totally ruled out returning to the Vols. Farrell's Take: "To’oto’o has been very solid for the Vols and was an early impact guy and starter who hit the SEC ground running. He can read and diagnose and run plays down and is an easy starter for a high level Power Five team."

Recruiting: The one-time No. 1 overall player in the country, Crouch surprised many when he committed to Tennessee over Clemson and Michigan. As a Vol: While many through Crouch might be a better running back than linebacker at the next level, he began his career on defense for the Vols and stayed there for both seasons. Crouch appeared in 23 games for the Vols over his two seasons, with 11 starts. During that time, Crouch had 85 tackles, including three for loss, and also carried the ball seven times for nine yards and two touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Crouch's defensive grades were 57.3 (2019) and 56.2 (2020). Potential landing spots: Several schools should be interested but North Carolina seems to be in prime position to land Crouch. It's worth noting that Crouch's brother, Malik Dunlap, recently transferred from N.C. State to Texas Tech. Farrell's Take: "Crouch is an outstanding athlete who has shown power and explosion and made some huge plays. He still needs some refinement and discipline in his game but his athleticism is unquestioned and he will be attractive at the Power Five level."



Recruiting: Gray initially committed to Michigan but later landed at Tennessee following Pruitt's hiring. As a Vol: Gray has shown flashes of brilliance during his two years with the Vols, rushing for 1,311 yards and eight touchdowns, while also catching 43 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns. Gray was Tennessee's highest-graded offensive player, according to Pro Football Focus, logging a 77.8 grade that would have been even higher if not for his struggles as a pass protector. Potential landing spots: The Memphis native should have no shortage of options, with Auburn being rumored as an early favorite. Farrell's Take: "Gray has a ton of talent and excellent burst and could end up as a starter in the SEC with his resume. He carried the offense at certain points of the season despite being game planned and a ton of guys in the box. He has Power Five speed."