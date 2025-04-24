Five-star USC commit Alijah Arenas in serious car accident

Five-star USC basketball commit Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious car accident Thursday morning and put in an induced coma, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.
"According to a Los Angeles Fire Department public information officer, officials responded to a call at 4:55 a.m. after a Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a tree/fire hydrant with fire involved. The LAFD did not identify the person involved but said that the 18-year-old driver was out of the vehicle and that he was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
"Sources confirmed that Arenas was involved in the crash and told ESPN that initial tests showed he did not suffer broken bones."
Arenas, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from local Chatsworth High School, is the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and one of two incoming freshmen for the USC men's basketball program.
USC coach Eric Musselman posted a statement Thursday afternoon: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Alijah and his family following this morning's accident. Please keep him, his teammates and friends, and the entire Arenas family in your prayers."
We'll update this story as more details are available.