Freshman Calen Bullock backs up big preseason with 'very impressive' debut

It became clear through spring practice and fall camp that freshman Calen Bullock was ahead of the pack of USC's young safeties and that he could possibly contribute early on this season. It's just that nobody expected that to be in a starting role in the very first game, as Bullock became the first true freshman safety to start a USC season opener since Su'a Cravens in 2013. And it took less than a full quarter Saturday for the fans in the Coliseum to appreciate what those who have had access to practices since April have been seeing on a regular basis -- that Bullock seems to have advanced instincts and penchant for being around the ball. With San Jose State facing a third-and-2 and approaching midfield with just under 5 minutes to play in that opening quarter, the Spartans went with what should be a high-percentage play as quarterback Nick Starkel dumped it off to running back Tyler Nevens out to the right. Nevens is a bowling ball of a rusher who often shakes off or pushes through tacklers, but Bullock read the play instantly, closing 7 yards in a snap while hitting Nevens just below the waist and wrapping up his legs so he couldn't spin out of the tackle. It took a replay reversal to get the call right, but indeed Bullock had stopped the Spartans short, forcing a punt with that missile-like tackle that couldn't have come a split second later to achieve that result. "I read the play, we watched it on film and every time on third-and-2 it seems like most times they try to get the ball to the back and I cheated and I made a great play," Bullock said. Bullock, who got the surprise start with redshirt senior captain Isaiah Pola-Mao missing the game due to COVID, went on to lead USC with 8 tackles in the Trojans' impressive defensive performance in that 30-7 win. Bullock's veteran teammates delighted in reflecting on his performance after the game, as they too have been impressed with his early emergence. "We call him 'Sticks' because he's a tall, skinny kid. But that dude can cover ground," junior cornerback Chris Steele said. "There was a few plays where I would tell him, I'm really big on calling plays out, so I would tell him, 'Hey, play the post.' Sure enough that dude's right there breaking on the post making plays on the ball. So just seeing his growth is really just amazing to me. He was a dude that came in, enrolled early in the spring, bought into the program and now he's making plays on the biggest stage. I'm really looking forward to his development. He'll get more comfortable as the season moves along too."

Bullock made another nice play on third down in the second quarter on a third-and-8 play from the Trojans' 14-yard line. Starkel completed a short pass to Isaiah Hamilton across the middle designed for the receiver to pick up yards after the catch, but that wasn't possible with Bullock draped on him in tight coverage and delivering an immediate tackle. San Jose State would then miss the ensuing field goal. "I thought he played a wonderful game, tackled extremely well especially on third down, was called into some man-to-man situations where he had to get runners and receivers on the ground and did that extremely well," USC coach Clay Helton said. "... We expect to see more of him both on defense and special teams, but he definitely showed us something in this game. Very impressive for a young person." Especially one who didn't know he'd be playing such a prominent role until the middle of the week. Bullock said he was told at some point Wednesday that Pola-Mao had tested positive for COVID and would be forced to miss the game. "Really, it was no pressure. Coach told me I was starting on Wednesday because Isaiah got COVID. But really we preach the next man up so everybody's got to know what they're doing and there was no pressure on me," Bullock said. "... At first I was happy, my emotions was everywhere, I was calling my mom, really happy, and then I reached out to Isaiah really just telling him I got him, like I won't let him down." Indeed, he followed through on that. That doesn't mean Bullock wasn't facing some nerves early while making his college debut. He said he tried to get out on the field in pregame and find a space off by himself to let the moment and the setting sink in and calm his emotions down. By pregame warmups, though, he was bouncing around in drills with safeties coach Craig Naivar, dancing to the music in the stadium and looking primed for his opportunity.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GcmVzaG1hbiBDYWxlbiBCdWxsb2NrIChOby4gMjcpIGlzIGluZGVl ZCBvdXQgdGhlcmUgd2l0aCB0aGUgZmlyc3QtdGVhbSBkZWZlbnNlIGluIHBs YWNlIG9mIGluYWN0aXZlIGZyZWUgc2FmZXR5IElzYWlhaCBQb2xhLU1hby4g VGhlIG5ld2NvbWVyIHdpbGwgc3RhcnQgaW4gaGlzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9VU0M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNVU0M8L2E+IGRlYnV0LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vclJ1dGZtYVc2biI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JSdXRmbWFX Nm48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnlhbiBZb3VuZyAoQFJ5YW5Zb3VuZ1JpdmFs cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SeWFuWW91bmdSaXZh bHMvc3RhdHVzLzE0MzQyNTU1MDc2NDUwMzQ0OTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==