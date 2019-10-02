Max Williams says he didn't even know he had forced a fumble at the goal line until he got back to the sideline Saturday.

Granted, there wasn't exactly a celebration to be had as Washington recovered the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown regardless, but it was a highlight moment nonetheless for the 4-star USC freshman.

Williams, who made his Trojans debut Saturday, got his opportunity at nickel when starter Greg Johnson was benched for the first quarter due to an unspecified team rule violation. In addition to the forced fumble, the freshman also finished a sack on Washington QB Jacob Eason (that is not noted in the official stats for whatever reason).

Despite playing just 22 snaps, Williams also did enough in his time to force a depth chart change already. Not one that will necessarily lead to more playing time for him immediately, but DBs coach Greg Burns said Williams will be the No. 2 nickel moving forward while Chase Williams focuses on backing up the safety spots.

"He's doing a good job. I feel comfortable that he solidified himself at the 2 spot there at the nickel, which is good for Chase -- now he doesn't have to try to play the three-man role of trying to do three positions," Burns said.

So what did Max Williams show him in that first taste of college football action?

"Intelligence, play-making. The biggest thing about someone that has to play the nickel spot for our team is you have to have a little bit of everything," Burns said. "You've got to have the athletic ability to do coverage stuff, but you've also got to have the physicality to be a box player as well. I'm not necessarily worried about his size as long as I know he's a willing tackler and somebody who's willing to put himself in there. Him, Greg, Ajene [Harris], those are the type of guys, even though their stature isn't there, they were willing to do that."

The scouting report on the 5-foot-9 Williams coming out of Gardena Serra High School was that he was a high-football IQ, heady, instinctive player.

That was one reason why he seemed among the more likely USC true freshmen to carve out a role this season, but Williams didn't have much opportunity to prove himself in the preseason.

After working his way back from a torn ACL sustained in the first game of his senior HS season, Williams then pulled his hamstring early in fall camp and re-aggravated it later in August.

[Having] to sit out was tough, but I started thinking positive. I know it's going to be my time coming soon and be ready when my number is called," he said Wednesday after practice.

And he had commented after the game Saturday that his time -- at least in regards to his debut -- had come just as he was feeling like himself again, finally.

