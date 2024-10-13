GAME BREAKDOWN: Ethan O'Connor's pick-6 sends WSU to win at Fresno State

It had been more than 13 months since Washington State found a way to win on the road -- a string of six straight defeats away from Pullman -- but that changed Saturday night.

Leaning more on its defense in this one, Washington State pulled ahead in the fourth quarter on a 60-yard Ethan O'Connor interception return for touchdown and held on from there to close out a gritty 25-17 win at Fresno State.

The Cougars improved to 5-1 with the win.

“I thought our defense responded every time they had an opportunity to come back onto the field,” coach Jake Dickert said. “That’s team football sometimes.”

The Cougars needed it as the offense struggled to find a consistent rhythm after a strong start.

Washington State jumped out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter as quarterback John Mateer capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and Kris Hutson later added a 2-yard touchdown run to finish off another 75-yard scoring drive.

But the Cougars' offense wouldn't find the end zone again, adding only a pair of Dean Janikowski field goals and O'Connor's go-ahead pick-6 with 6:52 left in the fourth quarter.

On Washington State's next two drives after the two early touchdowns, quarterback John Mateer fumbled inside Fresno State territory and then threw an interception in the red zone.

Dickert said Mateer will continue to learn and get better from his early mistakes and with opposing defenses starting to scheme for Mateer’s running ability. The QB finished 17-of-35 passing for 172 yards, the one interception and the rushing touchdown.

“He’s got to be a little more decisive. … I thought there were a couple throw-away opportunities instead of taking a sack. You can’t make all the plays,” Dickert said.

Mateer talked about the offensive struggles he had against a very physical defense in Fresno State (3-3), but ultimately he was happy with the final result.

“It wasn’t our most productive day, and I’ll take that on me, but we won the game so that’s all that matters,” Mateer said.

The Cougars finally put an end to their losing streak on the road, which continued from last season and start 5-1 for the first time since 2018 when they went on to finish 10-2 in the regular season.