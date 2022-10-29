Missing a big batch of their most important playmakers on both sides of the ball, the No. 10-ranked Trojans found themselves locked in a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair through four quarters at Arizona. Though the offense hummed along smoothly behind the brilliant play of quarterback Caleb WIlliams, the defense struggled to contain the dynamic Arizona passing offense, allowing QB Jayden de Laura and company to stay within striking distance for most of the night. The Wildcats made a late push, but USC did enough down the stretch on offense to put the game away, including Williams' conversion on fourth-and-1 with 1:12 remaining to allow the Trojans to run out the rest of the clock on a 45-37 win in Tucson, Ariz.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxlYiBXaWxsaWFtcyB3aXRoIHRoZSBjb252ZXJzaW9uIG9uIGZv dXJ0aC1hbmQtMSB0aGF0IHNlYWxzIHRoZSA0NS0zNyB3aW4gb3ZlciA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVVNDP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVVNDPC9hPiBhdCBBcml6b25h IGFzIFRyb2phbnMgcnVuIG91dCB0aGUgY2xvY2suIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9jajM4Z3hsZGQ4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2ozOGd4bGRk ODwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSeWFuIFlvdW5nIChAUnlhbllvdW5nUml2YWxz KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J5YW5Zb3VuZ1JpdmFs cy9zdGF0dXMvMTU4NjU1MDA2MjA5NTYwNTc2MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Williams completed 31 of 45 passes for a career-high 411 yards, 5 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. It was his second straight game with 5 TDs and 0 INTs. The Trojans (7-1, 5-1 Pac-12) were without their top two receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, the latter of which more of a surprise. They were also without two of their main three inside linebackers in Eric Gentry and Ralen Goforth, starting left guard Andrew Vorhees and rotational rush end Korey Foreman. Despite missing three offensive starters, the Trojans put up a season-high 621 yards against one of the Pac-12's worst defenses, including a career-best 6 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown from Kyle Ford and 7 catches for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns from Tahj Washington for his best game as a Trojan. The Trojans also had to overcome an officiating blunder at the end of the first half after Williams connected with Brenden Rice for a 34-yard gain down to the Arizona 10-yard line. The clock stopped with 5 seconds left for the first down, and USC hustled to the line, presumably to spike the ball and kick a field goal. But the clock started rolling again before the officials finally set the ball with 1 second left, as time then ran out. Coach Lincoln Riley was furious and pleaded his case to the officials, who he says later admitted they messed up. In what was a tenuous 17-13 USC lead at the time, it was an egregious error. "We talked, they admitted that they messed it up. Still, my question was, if you messed it up why wasn't it just stop play and review it?" Riley said. "The explanation given to me at the beginning of the third quarter was that they obviously didn't handle it properly, which I mean, anybody knows that watching." On defense, Ohio State transfer Bryson Shaw made his first real impact with a third quarter interception. Arizona (3-5, 1-4) 543, led by 380 passing yards and 3 TDs from de Laura.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter USC, 10:56: D. Lynch 45 yard FG. 3-0 USC Arizona, 7:01: D. Singer 23 yard TD rec from J. de Laura. 7-3 Arizona USC, 2:57: R. Brown 6 yard TD rec from C. Williams. 10-7 USC Arizona, 0:49: T. Loop 42 yard FG. 10-10 Second Quarter USC, 12:33: B. Rice 2 yard TD rec from C. Williams. 17-10 Arizona, 6:59: T. Loop 25 yard FG. 17-13, USC Third Quarter Arizona, 12:07: T. Loop 29 yard FG. 17-16, USC USC, 10:58: T. Washington 5 yard rec TD from C. Williams. 24-16 USC USC, 5:08: T Washington 47 yard rec TD from C. Williams. 31-16 USC Arizona, 3:58: D. Singer 19 yard rec TD from J. de Laura. 31-23 USC Arizona, 1:42: M. Wiley 10 yard rush TD. Failed 2 Pt. Conversion. 31-29 Fourth Quarter USC, 13:38: K. Ford 5 yard rec TD from C. Williams. 38-29, USC USC, 6:24: T. Dye 2 yard rush TD. 45-29, USC Arizona, 1:26: D. Singer 5 yard TD. 2 Pt. Conversion Good. 45-37, USC

Turning point

In middle of the third quarter USC looked to finally have a shot to pull away, only for a missed field goal and a few big plays to swing momentum the other way for Arizona. Near midfield, the Wildcats appeared poised to tie up the game as de Laura dropped back to pass on a first down. As the Arizona quarterback fired on a short crosser, Trojans safety Bryson Shaw read his eyes and leapt in front of the receiver to snag an interception and wrest control of the football back for USC. Shaw’s big play set the stage for a USC touchdown on the very next play of the game, a 47-yard strike to Tahj Washington, pushing the lead to 31-16.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ic2hhdzI3Mjcy Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnNoYXcyNzI3Mjc8L2E+IHdpdGgg aGlzIGZpcnN0IGludGVyY2VwdGlvbiBhcyBhIFRyb2phbiE8YnI+PGJyPvCf k7o6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFjMTJOZXR3b3Jr P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQYWMxMk5ldHdvcms8L2E+PGJyPvCf k7E6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XVEV1MFM2SUlRIj5odHRwczov L3QuY28vV1RFdTBTNklJUTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1Jk OU84bDVHYlIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZDlPOGw1R2JSPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFVTQyBGb290YmFsbCDinIzvuI8gKEB1c2NmYikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91c2NmYi9zdGF0dXMvMTU4NjUzMzI0NTUx NjAyOTk1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Trojans offensive player of the game

QB Caleb Williams Williams was excellent for the Trojans once again, this time leading the offense without either of his top two receivers. With Addison and Mario Williams out, the quarterback did an excellent job of spreading the ball around, finding 10 different receivers with the football just through the first half. Williams was calm and accurate with the football, making good decisions and using his legs when necessary. He had the usual smattering of “wow” moments throughout the game, including a gorgeous moon-ball completion of 46 yards to Washington and a highly-difficult cross-body laser in the red zone to locate Rice for a touchdown. Williams did well as a downfield passer in this game, hitting 5 deep shots of over 30 yards to help the Trojans flip field position instantly. Despite the absence of his top receiver duo, he was totally in control all night as he led USC to one scoring drive after another to keep the Wildcats at bay. Williams finished the night with 411 yards, 5 touchdowns and another week with 0 interceptions -- his best statistical showing of the year.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VU0Mgc29waG9tb3JlIHF1YXJ0ZXJiYWNrIENhbGViIFdpbGxpYW1z IGlzIGEgd2l6YXJkLiBCZWluZyBhYmxlIHRvIHNwaW4gdGhlIGJhbGwgdGhh dCBoYXJkIHdpdGggcGVyZmVjdCBwbGFjZW1lbnQgd2hpbGUgdGhyb3dpbmcg aXQgYWNyb3NzIHRoZSBib2R5LCBvbiBvbmUgbGVnLCBpcyBleHRyZW1lbHkg cmFyZS48YnI+PGJyPkJlc3QgUUIgcHJvc3BlY3QgaW4gZm9vdGJhbGwuPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2F4OWI0dEdiSHYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9heDliNHRHYkh2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEx1Y2EgU2FydGlyYW5hIChA U2FydGlyYW5hTHVjYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9T YXJ0aXJhbmFMdWNhL3N0YXR1cy8xNTg2NTI3MTMxMzk5NzQ5NjM0P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxlYiBXaWxsaWFtcyB0byBLeWxlIEZvcmQgZm9yIDcwIHlhcmRz ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVVNDP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVVNDPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vakhlbzZDNkdPbyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2pIZW82QzZHT288L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg8J2XmfCdl6LwnZef8J2Xn/Cd l6LwnZeqIEDwnZeZ8J2Xp/Cdl5XwnZey8J2XrvCdl7/wnZex8J2fsyAoQEZU QmVhcmQ3KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZUQmVhcmQ3 L3N0YXR1cy8xNTg2NTI3NzIwMDIzNzg1NDcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Trojans defensive player of the game

CB Mekhi Blackmon Blackmon had his hands full in this contest as he matched up with the talented Arizona receiving corps out wide. Despite the difficulty of his assignment, Blackmon held his ground against Tetairoa McMillan and Dorian Singer for much of the night, battling down the sideline on numerous 50/50 balls. Though he gave up a few completions, he hardly allowed separation as the cornerback won the majority of his targets and forced 4 incompletions. Blackmon’s poise at the top of the route really stood out, as he maintained his position over the receiver consistently on each of those attempts in his direction. His high level of play on the boundary helped stymy the Wildcats passing game on a number of drives, on a night where the defense desperately needed each stop.

Trojans play of the game

Following Shaw's interception, the Trojans had a golden opportunity to stretch the lead out to two scores for the first time all game. More than halfway through the third quarter, Williams and the offense set up shop near midfield looking to capitalize on that chance. Williams dropped back to throw, settling deep in the pocket only for a rusher to fly straight into his face at the base of his drop. With the defender already striking him high, Williams heaved the ball deep, somehow driving the ball over 20 yards down the field right on the money to a wide-open Washington. Nearly 20 yards of grass and a defender remained between him and the end zone, but the receiver accelerated into the space, making the man miss with a shake and waltzing into the end zone for a critical touchdown.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxlYiBXaWxsaWFtcyBjb25uZWN0cyB3aXRoIFRhaGogV2FzaGlu Z3RvbiBmb3IgYW5vdGhlciBVU0MgdG91Y2hkb3duISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJvRVVSOTQ5Nk4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8yb0VVUjk0 OTZOPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyaWFuIFkgKEBieXlzcG9ydHMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnl5c3BvcnRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTg2 NTMzODAyOTQzNjAyNjg5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIg MzAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Why USC won ...

Once again, the Trojans offense simply proved too much for the opposition to hang with over the course of four quarters. It wasn't for a lack of trying, or ability: Jayden de Laura and the Arizona passing offense were sensational for much of the game, putting up 37 points on the night. Nonetheless, the pure production volume of the USC offense kept the team afloat, as Williams and company consistently matched Arizona's scores with touchdowns of their own. The absence of USC's top two receivers didn't slow things down one bit; if anything, it led Caleb Williams to spread the ball around better than he has for much of the year. The defense didn't have a night to remember, but the secondary and pass rush stepped up in key moments to stop just enough of the Wildcats' drives for USC to escape Tucson with a win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ucm9qYW5zIHdhbGsgb2ZmIHRoZSBmaWVsZCB2aWN0b3Jpb3VzIGF0 IEFyaXpvbmEuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8xMWlTNzNCVlhOIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMTFpUzczQlZYTjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSeWFu IFlvdW5nIChAUnlhbllvdW5nUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J5YW5Zb3VuZ1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTU4NjU1MzExODk1 MDUwNjQ5Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

More highlights

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+LjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0FMRUJjc3c/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhbGViQ1NXPC9hPiDinqHvuI8gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yYWxlZWsyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkByYWxlZWsyPC9hPiBmb3IgNu+4j+KDoyE8YnI+PGJyPvCf k7o6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFjMTJOZXR3b3Jr P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQYWMxMk5ldHdvcms8L2E+PGJyPvCf k7E6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XVEV1MFM2SUlRIj5odHRwczov L3QuY28vV1RFdTBTNklJUTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzdY QnVGaml0QWYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS83WEJ1RmppdEFmPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFVTQyBGb290YmFsbCDinIzvuI8gKEB1c2NmYikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91c2NmYi9zdGF0dXMvMTU4NjUwMjk1OTA3 NjAyNDMyMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI5LCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yYWxlZWsyP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkByYWxlZWsyPC9hPiB3YXMgdG9vIHF1aWNr IG9uIGhpcyBURCEg8J+SqPCfkYAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3VC N3pzdExPYW4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91Qjd6c3RMT2FuPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFVTQyBGb290YmFsbCDinIzvuI8gKEB1c2NmYikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91c2NmYi9zdGF0dXMvMTU4NjUwOTM0NjM5 Mjc2ODUxMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCB0b3VjaGRvd24gb2YgdGhlIDJuZCBoYWxmIGdvZXMgdG8g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90YWhqX3dhc2hpbmd0b24/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHRhaGpfd2FzaGluZ3RvbjwvYT4hPGJy Pjxicj7wn5O6OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BhYzEy TmV0d29yaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGFjMTJOZXR3b3JrPC9h Pjxicj7wn5OxOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV1RFdTBTNklJUSI+ aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1dURXUwUzZJSVE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9QRzlWVmpxVXo3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEc5VlZqcVV6Nzwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBVU0MgRm9vdGJhbGwg4pyM77iPIChAdXNjZmIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdXNjZmIvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODY1 MjgxMjc0MjkyMDE5MjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAz MCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

USC stats