USC started play Saturday down two main linebackers with Eric Gentry and Mason Cobb out with unspecified injuries. The Trojans would lose another linebacker in the second quarter when Tackett Curtis was ejected for targeting.

And yet, there were no excuses needed for the team's much-maligned defense.

Outside of a 73-yard reception in which Nevada's Spencer Curtis simply beat cornerback Domani Jackson in tight coverage down the sideline, setting up a short Wolf Pack touchdown, the visitors didn't score again and had trouble even mounting sustained drives.

This was exactly the kind of complete performance the No. 6-ranked Trojans needed in this kind of lopsided matchup as they did their part on both sides of the ball to close out a 66-14 win inside the Coliseum.

USC (2-0) delivered 5 three-and-outs and forced 6 punts, a turnover on downs, two long missed field goals that didn't come close to the uprights and a punctuating defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter when Braylan Shelby forced a fumble on a sack and Stanley Ta'ufo'ou returned it 23 yards for the score. The Trojans held Nevada to 360 yards overall.

And offensively, of course, quarterback Caleb Williams put on another show, completing 18 of 24 passes for 319 yards, 5 touchdowns and 0 interceptions (plus 42 rushing yards) before giving way to backup Miller Moss late in the third quarter.

Williams started the game with consecutive completions of 11 yards (to Mario Williams), 30 yards (Dorian Singer on a one-handed catch down the sideline), 21 yards (Mario Williams) and a 22-yard touchdown thrown perfectly over the shoulder to star freshman Zachariah Branch in the end zone.