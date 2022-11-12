The first quarter Friday night certainly wasn't what anyone expected from No. 8-ranked USC playing against a one-win Colorado team with one of the worst defenses in college football.

The Trojans managed only 8 yards on 12 plays in the opener quarter while looking totally out of sync, but the beleaguered Buffaloes could only hold off Heisman Trophy candidate Caleb Williams and this offense for so long.

USC scored 24 straight points in the second quarter while pulling away for an eventual 55-17 win, managing to cover the whopping 34.5-point spread for the game.

Williams threw just his second interception of the season, but he finished 14-of-26 passing for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air while also rushing for 2 touchdowns.

It marked his fourth straight game with at least 5 total touchdowns.

As for the sluggish start, he said it stemmed from the way the Trojans (9-1, 7-1 Pac-12) practiced during the short week of prep.

"I'm going to relay it back to practice again. Everything kind of always goes back to practice in a sense, so there was times throughout practice this week that we just weren't consistent, we weren't communicating. We weren't doing some small things that help you win games, that help you not have penalties, get behind the sticks, on big third downs you're on target with your receiver, or you don't hand ball off when you're not supposed to hand the ball off," Williams said. "Things like that. Consistency, communication and making sure that we're always focused and locked in throughout the week.

"And I promise that I will not allow what happened this week in practice to happen again."

It was a much-needed -- and expected -- bounce-back performance for the USC defense, which held Colorado (1-9, 1-5) to 259 yards while the Trojans' offense eventually piled up 531.

Star defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu had 2.5 sacks to extend his FBS-leading total to 11.5 through 10 games, with one forcing a fumble at the Colorado 8-yard line that was recovered by Stanley Ta'ufo'ou and led directly to a 4-yard Williams rushing touchdown two plays later for a 16-3 lead midway through the second quarter.

Calen Bullock had an interception for the Trojans.

But ultimately, a season-ending lower leg injury to star running back Travis Dye hung over everything Friday night.