The first quarter Friday night certainly wasn't what anyone expected from No. 8-ranked USC playing against a one-win Colorado team with one of the worst defenses in college football.
The Trojans managed only 8 yards on 12 plays in the opener quarter while looking totally out of sync, but the beleaguered Buffaloes could only hold off Heisman Trophy candidate Caleb Williams and this offense for so long.
USC scored 24 straight points in the second quarter while pulling away for an eventual 55-17 win, managing to cover the whopping 34.5-point spread for the game.
Williams threw just his second interception of the season, but he finished 14-of-26 passing for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air while also rushing for 2 touchdowns.
It marked his fourth straight game with at least 5 total touchdowns.
As for the sluggish start, he said it stemmed from the way the Trojans (9-1, 7-1 Pac-12) practiced during the short week of prep.
"I'm going to relay it back to practice again. Everything kind of always goes back to practice in a sense, so there was times throughout practice this week that we just weren't consistent, we weren't communicating. We weren't doing some small things that help you win games, that help you not have penalties, get behind the sticks, on big third downs you're on target with your receiver, or you don't hand ball off when you're not supposed to hand the ball off," Williams said. "Things like that. Consistency, communication and making sure that we're always focused and locked in throughout the week.
"And I promise that I will not allow what happened this week in practice to happen again."
It was a much-needed -- and expected -- bounce-back performance for the USC defense, which held Colorado (1-9, 1-5) to 259 yards while the Trojans' offense eventually piled up 531.
Star defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu had 2.5 sacks to extend his FBS-leading total to 11.5 through 10 games, with one forcing a fumble at the Colorado 8-yard line that was recovered by Stanley Ta'ufo'ou and led directly to a 4-yard Williams rushing touchdown two plays later for a 16-3 lead midway through the second quarter.
Calen Bullock had an interception for the Trojans.
But ultimately, a season-ending lower leg injury to star running back Travis Dye hung over everything Friday night.
Scoring summary
First quarter
7:18, USC -- safety, USC 2-0
1:24, Colorado -- Cole Becker 28-yard field goal, CU 3-2
Second quarter
10:09, USC -- Caleb Williams 2-yard run (Alex Stadthaus kick), USC 9-3
7:55, USC -- Caleb Williams 4-yard run (Alex Stadthaus kick), USC 16-3
1:58, USC -- Brenden Rice 32-yard pass from Caleb Williams (Alex Stadthaus kick), USC 23-3
0:00, USC -- Denis Lynch 34-yard field goal, USC 26-3
Third quarter
5:49, Colorado-- Alex Fontenot 3-yard run (Cole Becker kick), USC 26-10
4:50, USC-- Tahj Washington 61-yard pass from Caleb Williams (Will Rose run for 2-Pt). USC 34-10
0:27, USC-- Austin Jones 12-yard pass from Caleb Williams (Alex Stadhaus kick), USC 41-10
Fourth quarter
11:34, USC-- Raleek Brown 25-yard pass from Miller Moss (Alex Stadthaus kick), USC 48-10
7:22, Colorado-- J.T. Shrout 8-yard run (Cole Becker kick). USC 48-17
0:36, USC-- Darwin Barlow 3-yard run ( Alex Stadthaus kick). USC 55-17
Turning point
Brendan Rice had an awful beginning to this matchup against his former team, dropping multiple passes and allowing a defender to tear the ball away from him for a rare USC interception. His troubles factored into an uncomfortable first quarter after which the Trojans trailed 3-2, the ugliest (or most beautiful) of all possible football scores. As the second quarter rolled on, USC’s offense remained inconsistent as the team maintained just a 13-point lead. Brenden Rice answered the bell on back to back plays to open up the game for USC, earning redemption with a brilliant diving catch at the sideline and an excellent grab on a 32-yard dart from Caleb Williams for a touchdown. His score put the Trojans up 23-3, firmly placing the team in front and setting the plate for the blowout win that was expected in this game.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Trojans offensive player of the game
After Travis Dye was carted off, USC turned to Austin Jones to carry the load in the backfield. After taking over for Dye in the second quarter, Jones ran the ball well to help USC put the game away in the second half. He created yardage consistently with good vision and power, rumbling for 74 yards on his 11 carries. Late in the 3rd quarter, he came through in a big way to save a play in the redzone as Caleb Williams just barely managed to shovel the ball to him behind the line of scrimmage. Jones took the toss and bolted for the endzone, outrunning defenders before leaping over a diving tackler for the USC touchdown. He contributed 39 receiving yards on 4 receptions on the night to go with his rushing totals.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Trojans defensive player of the game
The nation’s sack leader terrorized Colorado’s offensive line tonight, sacking quarterback J.T. Shrout 3 times in just the first half. Tuipulotu manhandled the Buffs, wrangling the quarterback after arcing back around the tackle on two of those plays, forcing a fumble on the second. Between those plays came a monstrous bull rush off the edge that saw Tuipulotu drive the left tackle straight into the quarterback’s lap before shedding and forcing a safety via intentional grounding. His dominance early held together what was otherwise a very clunky first-half performance from the Trojans across the board until the rest of the team picked it up heading into halftime.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Trojans play of the game
Tahj Washington made a monstrous play late in the 3rd quarter, ripping off a 61-yard touchdown after catching an intermediate route from Caleb Williams. About 13 yards downfield, Washington spun back towards the endzone after the catch and burst off, leaving a would-be tackler grasping for air. With two defensive backs converging on him from ahead, Washingon planted his left foot in the ground and made a cut to explode downfield, destroying the defenders' angles and blowing past them for the long touchdown.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More highlights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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Why Trojans won
The gap of abilities between these two teams was just too much for Colorado to overcome. Despite all the Trojans' miscues and malfunctions, their ability to make plays with ease on both sides of the ball allowed them to keep piling up the points over the course of 4 quarters. The defense showed troubling vulnerabilities throughout the night, particularly against the run, but the dominance of Tuli Tuipulotu and the general ineptitude of the Colorado offense allowed USC to keep them at bay. Caleb Williams was far from his best in this game, but he made enough big plays to heap the points on the board for USC. Overall this wasn't a particularly good display of execution for the Trojans, but they were just too much better than Colorado do to anything but win this game handily.
Stats
Passing:
Caleb Williams: 14/26, 268 yards, 3 TD, 1 Int
Miller Moss: 6/7, 78 yards, 1 TD
Rushing:
Austin Jones: 11 carries, 74 yards
Raleek Brown: 7 carries, 52 yards
Darwin Barlow: 5 carries, 41 yards, 1 TD
Travis Dye: 9 carries, 26 yards
Caleb Williams: 8 carries, -4 yards, 2 TD
Receiving:
Kyle Ford: 3 receptions, 73 yards
Brenden Rice: 3 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD
Tahj Washington: 2 receptions, 66 yards, 1 TD
Austin Jones: 4 receptions, 39 yards, 1 TD
Raleek Brown: 2 receptions, 38 yards, 1 TD