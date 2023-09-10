Where to start ...
Where to stop, for that matter ...
Domination is maybe not a strong enough word to describe what No. 6 USC did to Stanford on Saturday night in 56-10 win before a large and loud crowd inside the Coliseum.
The Trojans scored touchdowns on six of their seven first-half drives to go up 49-3 before halftime, and they did it almost every way imaginable.
There was quarterback Caleb Williams plowing through a Stanford defender at the goal line to finish off a 21-yard touchdown run with authority.
There was almost a defensive touchdown when Bear Alexander pressured QB Ashton Daniels into a bad throw right into the hands of Max Williams, who took it all the way to the Cardinal 4 before losing his balance. (A penalty during that play would push the Trojans back to the 19, but they scored three plays later on a 5-yard MarShawn Lloyd touchdown run.
There was a grind-it-out 12-play, 93-yard drive capped by a 1-yard Austin Jones TD run.
There was an electrifying 75-yard punt return for touchdown by freshman Zachariah Branch -- his second return touchdown (and fourth total TD) in three games to start his college career.
And then there, of course, there was a whole lot of Williams -- the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and favorite to win the sports top honor again at the rate he's going.
Williams finished the first half 19-of-22 passing for an even 300 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INT plus that rushing TD.
Let's talk about those passing touchdowns ...
The first one was quintessential Williams, rolling to his right while patiently scanning downfield, throwing across his body and delivering an absolute bullseye dart to Dorian Singer in the back of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown to make it 35-0 just 4:18 in the second quarter.
But Williams topped himself on the Trojans' next drive.
On the first play after Stanford had finally found the scoreboard with a field goal, Williams heaved a deep shot right on the money in stride to Brenden Rice for a 75-yard touchdown.
Williams final touchdown came with 10 seconds left in the half on a simple 1-yard toss to tight end Lake McRee, and with that his night was done.
The game was long past over.
USC is 3-0 and looking stronger by the week as it heads into its bye next week -- particularly on defense.
USC forced two turnovers -- a Jamil Muhammad strip sack from behind that was recovered by Tackett Curtis -- and finished with two sacks while holding Stanford to 349 yards (just 146 in the first half). The Cardinal scored its first and only touchdown with 3:35 left in the fourth quarter against a collection of Trojans second and third-stringers.
What's more, in the third quarter when it looked like Stanford might have scored its first touchdown before a replay review determined tight end Benjamin Yurosek went out of bounds at the 1, the Trojans didn't budge any further while eventually stopping the Cardinal on fourth down on a Calen Bullock pass breakup in the end zone.
Lloyd finished with 77 yards and a TD on just 9 carries while having another would-be long touchdown run -- in which he turned on the jets to blow past Stanford's last line of defense -- called back for a holding penalty.
Behind Rice's 1 75-yard TD reception, Tahj Washington led the receivers with 4 catches for 74 yards while continuing his impressive start to the season.
This wasn't just a domination. It was a decimation, an evisceration.
As Trojans team reporter Keely Eure tweeted out, USC chose not to have Traveler the horse run out after one of the touchdowns near the end of the first half because he needed a break.
The Trojans absolutely do not need a break at this point, but they'll get one with the early bye week before playing nine straight weeks to close out the regular season. The tough matchups await, starting Sept. 30 at resurgent Colorado.
It's too early to make most proclamations about any college football team, except to say this is Trojans team has all the pieces to make this a truly special season if the defense can build off the confidence it's built the last two weeks to complement the Caleb Williams and Friends show the rest of the way.
Check back for postgame reaction from coach Lincoln Riley and players.
