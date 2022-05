The first game of the Lincoln Riley era at USC -- vs. Rice in the Coliseum -- will kickoff at 3 p.m. CT on Sept. 3.

The season opener will air on Pac-12 Network.

That and three other game times were announced Thursday.

USC's Sept. 10 game at Stanford will start at 4:30 p.m. PT on ABC, its Sept. 17 home game vs. Fresno State will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on FOX and the Nov. 11 home game vs. Colorado will start at 6:30 p.m. on FS1.