There was the "Neilon Nudge" early in the season in that 17-14 win at Oregon State that kept USC's ultimate game-winning drive -- and season goals -- alive on a fourth-down conversion.

And last week there was sophomore rush end Korey Foreman's game-sealing interception in the dramatic 48-45 win over rival UCLA.

TrojanSports.com caught up with his father Kevin Foreman this week to reflect on the biggest moment of the five-star edge rusher's two years at USC so far.

He said what he saw from his son after the game was the sophomore "embracing the moment of happiness, but then also knowing and also embracing the history and legacy of being a USC student-athlete and what it means to beat your rival."

The elder Foreman also called it a "confidence builder" for his son, which is certainly the hope Trojans fans -- let alone coaches and teammates -- have for the former No. 4 overall national prospect.

"Just super excited for him," redshirt senior rush end Nick Figueroa said this week. "He works hard, he deserves it, just want him to keep building momentum and keep pushing forward because great things are on the horizon for him."

Safety Bryson Shaw had offered similar sentiments after the game last weekend ...

"Just so happy for him. He's a guy, all the talent, all the upside in the world. He's just been putting in the work, showing up," Shaw said. "He's a freak and he's only going to get better, better and better."

Figueroa, meanwhile, also mentioned how he loved Foreman's postgame interview about the moment.

After seizing the spotlight in a way he hadn't previously in his Trojans career, Foreman simply reiterated his appreciation for the opportunity through a couple questions digging for deeper reflection.

"It was amazing, but it's back to work. Back to work on Monday," Foreman said. "... I can't thank this team enough because they put me in that situation. If it wasn't for the team and it wasn't for how the game even went, the coaching staff and everybody, I just thank everybody. Man, I'm blessed to be in the position I'm in right now. "

It remains to be seen how much opportunity Foreman will have to follow it up this week against Notre Dame. He's mostly been used on expected passing downs for the opponent, and the Fighting Irish are a fairly one-dimensional ground-oriented team.

Foreman played just 5 snaps against a more ground-oriented Utah team last month and in that aforementioned win at Oregon State in September, Foreman made the trip to Corvallis but didn't receive any snaps in the game against a Beavers offense that is built almost entirely on its rushing attack.

There was a notable scene after that game as Foreman made the walk back to the locker room, stopping to share a long hug with his father after what was surely a tough experience not being given a chance to contribute.

"A sense of father-son, family reassurance that he will be OK," Kevin Foreman says of that embrace.

It was a much different sentiment shared last Saturday after the game as they celebrated Foreman's momentous contribution to that win.

"We were going crazy, caught in the moment, excited, happy that we were about to win the game, but then on top of that too our son had something to do with the outcome of the game," Kevin Foreman said of his reaction watching the play as it happened. "I, being an 'SC fan so long, to be honest with you, I put it up there with the [Bush] Push. With it being an 'SC historic game, I put it up there with the Push."

He could have a point ...

It was 17 years ago against Notre Dame that running back Reggie Bush helped push quarterback Matt Leinart across the goal line in the waning seconds for a 34-31 win in October that kept alive hopes for a national championship at the time.

If these Trojans are able to push for a College Football Playoff berth, Foreman's interception -- with UCLA driving near midfield in the final minutes of a game in which it sure felt like whoever had the ball last would win -- may indeed deserve a similar place in USC lore.