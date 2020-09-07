Garrett Nussmeier sounds off on LSU recruiting weekend
LSU's biggest recruiting weekend of the season to date was organized by none other than quarterback commitment Garrett Nussmeier, who played point guard in setting up a day-long function in Baton R...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news