Jamal Hill is one of the top unsigned prospects in the state of Georgia. The versatile defensive back out of Morrow has scheduled four official visits and he is locked in on Colorado, Oregon, Tennessee and USC.

"It is set in stone now," said Hill. "I have official visits set to each school, I have four weekends to take visits, and I will sign with one of those schools."

Hill will be at Colorado January 11, Oregon January 18, Tennessee January 25 and USC February 1.

"The official visits will be very important for me. Out of my top four schools, I have only visited Tennessee. I was there for a game during the season. I am doing research on each school now, so each visit will be key for me.

"I know some coaches from different schools, I know about the tradition at USC and things like that, but on the visits, I will learn about the culture, I will spend time with players and I will see if it is a place my mom would feel good about me going.

"The visits will be very big for me."

In terms of communication, Hill has been talking to the Tennessee staff the longest. He likes their fan base and the loyalty they have shown.

He has a strong connection with Mel Tucker, the new head coach in Boulder. Before taking that job, Tucker was in contact with Hill as a coach at Georgia.

All four schools now are in regular contact said Hill and he plans to make a decision as soon as he returns home from his final visit, then announce it February 6.