USC fans have been on high alert this weekend with Georgia defensive tackle transfer Bear Alexander visiting the Trojans ahead of an expected announcement on his future coming at some point Sunday.

Alexander was a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class ranked the No. 2 DT and No. 9 overall prospect nationally. He played 171 defensive snaps for the national champion Bulldogs, per PFF, logging 5 tackles and 2 sacks as a true freshman.

One of those sacks came in the national championship game vs. TCU.

He tweeted that he'll make his announcement via the Footballville social media channels, choosing between USC, Colorado, Texas, Oregon, Miami and Penn State.

The buzz has been strong for the Trojans since Alexander entered the transfer portal last week, with his USC visit being the only one he's posted about in that time.