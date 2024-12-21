Georgia DL transfer Jamaal Jarrett announces commitment to USC

His addition is the second big one for Eric Henderson and the USC defensive line this week following a commitment from Kentucky transfer Keeshawn Silver on Thursday.

The reshaping of USC's defensive line continued Saturday morning when the Trojans picked up a key commitment from massive Georgia defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett . The 6-foot-5, 350-pound sophomore from Greensboro, North Carolina had been pursued heavily by Arkansas, but the Trojans were able to seal his his pledge following a visit to Los Angeles.

The former Rivals100 prospect, who picked the Bulldogs over offers from schools such as Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M and Florida, will have three seasons of remaining eligibility with the Trojans.

Jarrett played in 11 games this season and came up with 3 tackles for UGA and was credited with 69 snaps played by PFF. He was also credited with 3 total pressures in the 2024 season. The new USC commit has played in 16 games over two seasons and totaled 9 tackles.

Rivals ranks the big defensive tackle recruit as a four-star transfer.

Size along the defensive line has suddenly become a strength for the Trojans with the additions of Jarrett and Silver this week in addition to what USC was able to add on the recruiting trail earlier in the month — highlighted by a commitment from five-star Jahkeem Stewart.

In addition to the newcomers joining the roster, USC will return Devan Thompkins (redshirt junior, 361 snaps), Kobe Pepe (redshirt senior, 241 snaps) and Jide Abasiri (sophomore, 72 snaps) along the defensive front.

USC has now added five players from the transfer portal including Silver and Jarrett plus CB DJ Harvey (San Jose State), RB Eli Sanders (New Mexico) and P Sam Johnson (Valparaiso), while the Trojans have lost 18 scholarship players to the portal, including several starters and key contributors.

The transfer portal window closes Dec. 28 but once players are entered they can pick a school at any point. This weekend is the final weekend of visits before the winter dead period that will last through Jan. 5.