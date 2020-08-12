TrojanSports - Godfather & Gorney Podcast: Digesting decisions from Big Ten, Pac-12

Godfather & Gorney Podcast: Digesting decisions from Big Ten, Pac-12
The Godfather and Gorney return, and there's not a lot of good news to discuss. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have shut things down, and the implications are far-ranging, from recruiting to transfers to conference decisions and more. Listen below as they try to dissect the ever-changing landscape of the 2020 season.
RELATED: Big Ten cancels fall season | Pac-12 follows suit, explains reasons
RUNDOWN
Open - Big Ten and Pac-12 postpone football
11:35 - Impact on recruiting
27:20 - Will the other conferences play?
35:10 - Predictions on uncommitted prospects
49:25 - 90-Day Fiance update