TrojanSports - Godfather & Gorney Podcast: Digesting decisions from Big Ten, Pac-12

 Godfather & Gorney Podcast: Digesting decisions from Big Ten, Pac-12
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-12 13:52:42 -0500') }}

Godfather & Gorney Podcast: Digesting decisions from Big Ten, Pac-12

Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney
Rivals.com

The Godfather and Gorney return, and there's not a lot of good news to discuss. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have shut things down, and the implications are far-ranging, from recruiting to transfers to conference decisions and more. Listen below as they try to dissect the ever-changing landscape of the 2020 season.

RELATED: Big Ten cancels fall season | Pac-12 follows suit, explains reasons


RUNDOWN

Open - Big Ten and Pac-12 postpone football

11:35 - Impact on recruiting

27:20 - Will the other conferences play?

35:10 - Predictions on uncommitted prospects

49:25 - 90-Day Fiance update

