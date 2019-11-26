USC's offense fully hit its stride down the stretch of the season, averaging 505 yards over the last five games with the exclamation point on that run coming Saturday in the 52-35 win over UCLA.



The Trojans' 52 points were the most for the program since putting up 52 vs. Penn State in the Rose Bowl after the 2016 season. It was also the most for USC against UCLA since scoring 66 in 2005.

The offense's 643 yards and 34 first downs were also the most since a lopsided win over Idaho in 2015.

And then there were the individual records:

Kedon Slovis' 515 passing yards set a single-game Trojans record while his 37 completions tied JT Daniels' program record set last year. With four 400-yard passing games this season, he's already matched Matt Barkley's career record in that category. And USC had an unusual statistical achievement with four receivers each going over 100 yards.

"It takes 11 guys playing together to play like that, and that's what we had [Saturday] and that's what it's supposed to look like," offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said.

As for what the advanced data shows, we take our weekly deep dive into the PFF College analytics, snap counts and game grades.

