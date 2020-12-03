TrojanSports - Grading the active five-star CBs in college football

Grading the active five-star CBs in college football
Five-star prospects are rare in each recruiting class and, as we know, some pan out and some don’t. For the last two weeks, we have been looking at five-stars still playing in college football and grade how they’ve been doing. Today, we continue with the cornerbacks.
CLASS OF 2016
Jack Jones - Arizona State (transfer from USC)
Jones ran into trouble at USC but has rebounded nicely at Arizona State and has become a team leader.
Grade: B
CLASS OF 2017
Lamont Wade - Penn State
Wade has not been the star we projected but he’s been solid, especially the last couple of years.
Grade: B-
Shaun Wade - Ohio State
Wade has been excellent at Ohio State and has come around after struggling a bit early this season.
Grade: A-
CLASS OF 2018
Patrick Surtain - Alabama
Surtain has been excellent from the beginning and should be a definite first-rounder.
Grade: A
Brendan Radley-Hiles - Oklahoma
Radley-Hiles has had his moments but, overall, he’s been a major disappointment in coverage.
Grade: C
Olaijah Griffin - USC
Griffin had a very good year last season and has emerged as one of the better corners in the Pac-12.
Grade: B+
Tyson Campbell - Georgia
Campbell has been very good when healthy and has a tremendous future in the NFL.
Grade: B+
Isaac Taylor-Staurt - USC
Taylor-Stuart has had his moments but he hasn’t been as good as expected.
Grade: C
CLASS OF 2019
Derek Stingley, Jr. - LSU
Stingley has been amazing since his first day on campus and will be the first cornerback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Grade: A+
Andrew Booth - Clemson
Booth has improved this year for Clemson but is still a bit short of expectations.
Grade: B-
Chris Steele - USC
Steele has been very good and is well on his way to a great career.
Grade: B+
Daxton Hill - Michigan
Hill has been very solid for a team that has struggled defensively.
Grade: B+
Akeem Dent - Florida State
Dent was very good as a true freshmen but injuries have held him back this season.
Grade: B
Erick Young - Texas A&M
Young hasn’t lit up the world in coverage but he’s been a very good tackler.
Grade: C+
CLASS OF 2020
Elias Ricks - LSU
Ricks has been excellent for a true freshman and looks to be the next great cornerback at LSU.
Grade: A
Kelee Ringo - Georgia
Ringo had shoulder surgery and hasn’t competed yet.
Grade: Incomplete
Tony Grimes - North Carolina
Grimes has shown flashes of his great ability but it’s too soon for a grade.
Grade: Incomplete