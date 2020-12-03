TrojanSports - Grading the active five-star CBs in college football

Five-star prospects are rare in each recruiting class and, as we know, some pan out and some don’t. For the last two weeks, we have been looking at five-stars still playing in college football and grade how they’ve been doing. Today, we continue with the cornerbacks.



CLASS OF 2016

Jack Jones - Arizona State (transfer from USC)

Jones ran into trouble at USC but has rebounded nicely at Arizona State and has become a team leader. Grade: B

CLASS OF 2017

Lamont Wade - Penn State

Wade has not been the star we projected but he’s been solid, especially the last couple of years. Grade: B-

Shaun Wade - Ohio State

Wade has been excellent at Ohio State and has come around after struggling a bit early this season. Grade: A-

CLASS OF 2018

Patrick Surtain - Alabama

Surtain has been excellent from the beginning and should be a definite first-rounder. Grade: A

Brendan Radley-Hiles - Oklahoma

Radley-Hiles has had his moments but, overall, he’s been a major disappointment in coverage. Grade: C

Olaijah Griffin - USC

Griffin had a very good year last season and has emerged as one of the better corners in the Pac-12. Grade: B+

Tyson Campbell - Georgia

Campbell has been very good when healthy and has a tremendous future in the NFL. Grade: B+

Isaac Taylor-Staurt - USC

Taylor-Stuart has had his moments but he hasn’t been as good as expected. Grade: C

CLASS OF 2019

Derek Stingley, Jr. - LSU

Stingley has been amazing since his first day on campus and will be the first cornerback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Grade: A+

Andrew Booth - Clemson

Booth has improved this year for Clemson but is still a bit short of expectations. Grade: B-

Chris Steele - USC

Steele has been very good and is well on his way to a great career. Grade: B+

Daxton Hill - Michigan

Hill has been very solid for a team that has struggled defensively. Grade: B+

Akeem Dent - Florida State

Dent was very good as a true freshmen but injuries have held him back this season. Grade: B

Erick Young - Texas A&M

Young hasn’t lit up the world in coverage but he’s been a very good tackler. Grade: C+

CLASS OF 2020

Elias Ricks - LSU

Ricks has been excellent for a true freshman and looks to be the next great cornerback at LSU. Grade: A

Kelee Ringo - Georgia

Ringo had shoulder surgery and hasn’t competed yet. Grade: Incomplete

Tony Grimes - North Carolina