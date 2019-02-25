New USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell says he wasn't really looking for a new job, even as his stock was on the rise after a productive three-year run as OC at North Texas.

He simply couldn't say no when the Trojans came calling.

“It’s kind of a random deal, honestly," is he how he put it Monday in his first comments since his hiring.

"North Texas is a great place and that’s kind of home for me and my wife, so we were comfortable there," he continued. "It’s close to family. We have a great team coming back, especially offensively. We had a quarterback back at North Texas that was special, he’s going to be a senior. Basically the whole offense is going to be senior[s] so I wasn’t looking for a job at all. I actually turned a couple jobs down because I felt like we had a chance to really be special, and just kind of out of nowhere Coach Helton called me."



Of course, everyone knows the timeline of events from USC's perspective.

The Trojans and head coach Clay Helton, humbled by a 5-7 season in 2018, set out to find someone who could create a greater sum out of the program's impressive collection of offensive parts. Someone who could jolt some excitement back into the program after all that had transpired.

And they found their man ... for a month before former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury was hired away to be the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

A few weeks later, they landed on another former Texas Tech QB and Mike Leach disciple, hiring Harrell away from North Texas.

He doesn't have the extensive track record of Kingsbury, but he is young, full of upside and allowed USC to salvage the whole process with a hire that has fans somewhere between intrigued and optimistic.

And he at least said all the right things Monday in his first meeting with the local media.

"USC is a top 5 program ever, and so those jobs don’t come around very often because they’re not open very often. So when a job like that comes around, it’s a lot more interesting than the other job that came around," Harrell said.

(There were reports and rumors linking Harrell to the OC job at North Carolina for a bit before USC came into the picture.)

Harrell said Helton called him on a Tuesday or Wednesday, they talked through the week, he flew out to visit USC on Sunday, was offered the job and accepted that Monday.

“Again, I wasn’t necessarily looking for a job, but a job like this is maybe a once-in-a-career opportunity," Harrell said.

While his hiring was formally announced on Jan. 30 by USC, he wasn't made available for interviews until Monday, when he talked at length about his offensive philosophy and stepping into this rather interesting situation with the Trojans.

Asked if he worried about joining the staff of a head coach many presume to have tenuous job security, he side-stepped the question deftly.

“Not really. All jobs are pressure, right? But my overall attitude is we’re playing football, so I mean at the end of the day, what’s the worst that can happen to you, right?" he said. "We get paid a lot of money to coach a game that you played as a little kid because you loved it, so I don’t ever worry too much about pressure."