There was one quality USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell prioritized above all others in evaluating the Trojans' quarterbacks this spring and summer, and he reiterated Monday that sophomore starter JT Daniels was the clear leader in that area.

"In this offense and in any offense I think the most important thing is just be the same person every single day, and I think that's what he did a really good job of is being the same every day," Harrell said during his appearance on the Trojans Live show.

"And he made a lot of plays and improved a ton from spring practice and into this fall and through fall camp, but that's the thing again we preach and you have to be the same person every day. I can't have someone that's hot today and cold tomorrow because that will get you beat."

Harrell emphasized Daniels' consistency last Wednesday as well a day after the QB depth chart was set with Daniels retaining the starting job followed by freshman Kedon Slovis and veterans Matt Fink and Jack Sears. Harrell said then that Daniels was a "fairly clear" choice.

But with opinions still raw following that 5-7 campaign last season, many have seemingly already reached their own conclusion on Daniels. Many cling to Sears' one start last season when Daniels was out with a concussion. Sears overcame a shaky start to play very steady late in the second quarter and through the second half (20 of 28 passing for 235 yards and 2 TDs overall) in a 38-35 home loss to Arizona State.

That game has become a flashpoint of debate as Helton reinserted Daniels as the starter once he was ready the following week and the pro-Sears crowd was left with only that one appearance to extrapolate and wonder.

Harrell was even more clear Monday night, though, in his comments on what separated Daniels from the rest of the pack this month.

"I think that's kind of where he separated himself is they all played at high levels at different times, he just played at a high level consistently and that's what we're looking for," he said.

"... It's who can process it, who can make decisions quickly, who can react full speed to people moving and things changing at a very fast pace. So I think we had four guys that physically were good enough to play at this level, JT just processed it a lot quicker than the other [three] and that's what it came down to."

Daniels won't win over any of his doubters until he is consistently good in games. Ironically, consistency was the main thing missing from his freshman season as he completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The sophomore QB also joined the Trojans Live show with hosts Jordan Moore and Shaun Cody and was asked what he learned about himself going through that 2018 season after experiencing only success at Mater Dei High School.

"I think first and foremost I learned that I really loved football because as the year went on you take hits, win a big one then lose a couple big ones, I retained my love for the game and I was having a great time throughout the whole thing, just fighting," he said. "I think as a team everybody learned that we've got to be mentally tougher. It's not about playing not to lose -- we're trying to score every drive this year.

"There were a lot of games we were up 10 points, 14 points in the first half, we started out strong and I think we'd just get into those modes where it's like, 'All right, we're up, let's just not lose the game.' And we let teams come back, we took our foot off the gas pedal."

Daniels added that Harrell has emphasized to him to be the one on offense pushing that gas pedal throughout.

Harrell has commented before that Daniels had to grow as a leader, and the QB said he felt there was "not much chance" for him to seize that role naturally as a true freshman last fall who didn't formally join the program until the summer.

"I don't think 23-year-olds want an 18-year-old [telling them what to do]," Daniels said. "… I know the guys a lot better now, they're all my best friends now, I've had that time to really train with them and work with them and just really become close with them. …

"I think the biggest thing for me is just to bring the excitement, bring the tempo for the offense. Coach Graham's made it a very big emphasis that the most excited team wins so it's my job to start that."

