TrojanSports - Graham Harrell shares early reviews on USC WRs Bru McCoy, Gary Bryant Jr.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Bru McCoy was slowed by a hamstring injury in recent weeks, but the good news is he certainly seems to be past everything he dealt with a year ago, when he battled a relentless and prolonged illness that kept him out of practice for most of his freshman year.

The 5-star prospect from Mater Dei High School -- the highest-rated recruit USC has landed in the last three recruiting classes (if counting this current 2021 cycle) -- remains one of the most intriguing storylines on the roster.

And on Tuesday, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was asked what role he envisions for both McCoy and freshman receiver Gary Bryant Jr. -- the Trojans' only top-100 national signee in the last recruiting class -- who will be battling for opportunities behind the proven trio of Tyler Vaughns and Amon-Ra St. Brown on the outside and Drake London in the slot.

"They’ve been good when they’ve been healthy. We’ve got a few guys coming back that obviously have played a lot of football on that receiving corps and some young guys that haven’t played a ton of football but have a whole lot of talent. That’s what is exciting," Harrell said. "Those guys really have to come along because we need depth. You can see that just in the first few days of practices. ...

"They just have to keep coming along. Obviously when it’s your first live practices, there’s going to be some mistakes, you’re going to have some busts. But we’ve been through the first three days of our install, and now we’ll just start repeating over and over and over and getting really good at it. So I think that’ll benefit those two guys and really all the youngsters."