USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell didn't just lose an assistant when tight ends coach John David Baker accepted a job at Ole Miss this month -- he lost having his best friend on staff with him here.

Baker was officially announced as Ole Miss' TEs coach and passing game coordinator on Monday after spending two years at USC (the first as a quality control analyst before being promoted to full-fledged assistant coach).

"We’re about as close to brothers as you can get without actually being brothers," Baker had said of Harrell last spring.

That's why it was somewhat surprising to see him move on to another job, even if Ole Miss was attaching the passing game coordinator role to his title.

Harrell talked to TrojanSports.com on Tuesday and shed some more insight on the move.