Highlights and interview with 2022 4-star USC OT target Josh Conerly
When it comes to USC's 2022 offensive line recruiting, a few targets have emerged early on the radar for the Trojans.St. John Bosco High School 4-star OT Earnest Greene is a priority, Rancho Verde ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news