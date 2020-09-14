TrojanSports - Highlights and interview with 2022 Rivals100 OLB David Bailey

**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Get a FREE TRIAL through Oct. 1 by signing up today using promo code USCFree2020. New subscribers can use this link here , while previous returning subscribers can start here and log-in first .**

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- With the ongoing pandemic continuing to extend limitations on the recruiting process, with no organized on-campus visits nor any off-campus recruiting by coaches allowed, there is even greater incentive than usual for USC to prioritize local recruiting in the 2022 cycle.

As usual, the Trojans' extended backyard is rich on talent, and one of those top local prospects who is a clearly priority for the program is Mater Dei HS 4-star outside linebacker David Bailey.

Bailey is the No. 6 OLB and No. 49 national prospect, and the Trojans are off to a strong start in his recruitment, he said.

"I've been talking to them like the most probably out of all the schools," Bailey told TrojanSports.com on Saturday at the Underclassman Report showcase in Las Vegas. "I've been talking to [defensive coordinator Todd] Orlando and coach Gavin [Morris] and a couple of other people, but not as much as Orlando. And I've been talking to [Clay] Helton sometimes, so the communication has been good."