LAS VEGAS -- The biggest high school football game in the country Friday night featured Mater Dei traveling to Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

The Monarchs and Gaels finished No. 1 and No. 13, respectively, in the final 2021 USA TODAY Super 25 rankings and entered the weekend ranked No. 2 and No. 6 nationally by MaxPreps.

Bishop Gorman, of course, features USC five-star wide receiver commit Zachariah Branch -- the No. 3-ranked WR and No. 12 overall national prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Branch's high-degree-of-difficulty touchdown early in the third quarter put the Gaels up by two scores -- and went viral on Twitter (see below) -- but Mater Dei rallied for a 24-21 win.