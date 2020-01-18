HONOLULU, Hawaii -- USC has only three defensive players signed or committed in this 2020 class so far, and all three were in Hawaii this week for the Polynesian Bowl, which is the last of the high school football all-star showcases for the year.

Defensive tackle signee Jamar Sekona and defensive end signee Tuli Tuipulotu arrived in Honolulu on Monday and got to know each other a little better this week while getting a preview of what it will be like to be teammates when they arrive at USC this summer. And defensive tackle Kobe Pepe, who has already moved onto campus as an early enrollee, arrived Wednesday and went through the final full practice on Thursday.

They'll cap the week off in the Polynesian Bowl on Saturday night at Aloha Stadium (9 p.m. PT on CBS Sports Network).

But first they had a message for USC fans, acknowledging the criticisms and perceptions of a Trojans recruiting class that ranks 65th nationally right now with just 12 signees (including only two 4-star prospects).

"Our class got something to prove. A lot of people [are] sleeping on our class," Tuipulotu said. "So us getting to know each other and working hard together, we all built a connection and we're going to start working hard together, balling out together and proving everybody wrong."

Added Sekona: "One-hundred percent. I think honestly we do have a chip on our shoulders. I think honestly, the way I've seen these boys work just within a few days, I think we're going to change the culture."

The three future USC defensive linemen didn't know each other well before this week, but they've gotten an opportunity to bond a little bit over the course of their time in Hawaii.

"We don't know each other well, but we talked to each other at camps. This is the first time I actually met Tuli and started talking to him. I've seen Kobe a few times. But we're Trojans, we're about to get to know each other real well," Sekona said.

Added Pepe: "It's very important because on the team, the D-line you need chemistry, being able to know how [Jamar] plays, how [Tuli] plays at end, being able to adjust where I need to be on the field as well."



Watch our joint interview with the three, as well as extended individual interviews with each and highlight montages for all three from their work this week: