One of the most intriguing prospects set to visit USC this weekend is towering four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen, who moved to the country a little more than a year ago from Finland and has since racked up more than 40 offers.

"It's been a school I've wanted to see for a while now, and the opportunity came up after my spring break started. I felt like it is a great way to start it and get a better feel of USC," Alinen told TrojanSports.com, trading messages while on his flight Friday from the east coast.

RELATED: See the full list of prospects expected to visit USC this weekend

Alinen, listed at 6-foot-7, 310 pounds, is currently based in Windsor, Conn., but he's looking all across the country with his college recruitment.

Hosting Alinen, who is ranked the No. 12 OT and No. 129 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is a prime opportunity for USC to try to make some headway on its most pressing position of need in this recruiting cycle.

"I am in touch with [offensive line coach Josh Henson] and coach [Lincoln] Riley weekly," Alinen said. "I've gotten to know Coach Henson pretty well and look forward to meet him."