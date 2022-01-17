Highly-coveted OL Dave Iuli down to Miami, Oregon and USC with visits set

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Four-star Rivals250 offensive guard Dave Iuli is one of the top uncommitted linemen remaining in the 2022 class, and for offensive-line-needy USC, that makes his upcoming visit to Los Angeles a pivotal opportunity for the program.

Iuli, from Puyallup, Wash., recently wrapped up a visit to Miami, will visit Oregon this coming weekend and then comes to USC the last weekend in January before making a final decision between those three schools.

So what does he want to see on his second Trojans official visit (which he's allowed due to the coaching change)?

"I know every coach can take me far, but I think for me when it comes to the trenches and the O-line, I think it's technique. I want to see how a coach evaluates his players. I want to see how a coach does his technique or does his drive step, his kick step, his pass set," Iuli told TrojanSports.com after arriving for the Polynesian Bowl. "So when all of that fits into your requirements of how your body works and everything like that, I think that would be the perfect choice."

There's a strong case to be made for both Miami and Oregon given his connections with the staffs there, so USC certainly has a lot of work to do, but new Trojans offensive line coach Josh Henson actually started recruiting Iuli seven or eight months ago while at Texas A&M, building what the prospect paints as a significant relationship that has carried over in his new job.

(Watch our full video interview with Iuli below and keep reading for the complete story.)