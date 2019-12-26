What was expected all week is now official, as USC coach Clay Helton confirmed Thursday that redshirt freshman running back Markese Stepp will not play in the Holiday Bowl vs. Iowa on Friday.

Stepp missed the final five games of the regular season after an Arizona player's helmet collided with his ankle, requiring a surgical procedure to repair ligaments.

Stepp returned to practice during the Trojans' bowl prep, but ultimately he didn't progress enough to make it back on the field this season.

"He's practicing, but when you're talking about a 230-pound man that has to put a foot in the ground ... right now the confidence isn't there and I don't feel good about it so we'll hold him out for this game," Helton said during a joint news conference with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.

RELATED: Watch full video of the pre-Holiday Bowl news conference with Clay Helton and Kirk Ferentz

The outlook also wasn't encouraging for starting right tackle Drew Richmond, who has been trying to push through a foot sprain this week. Richmond expressed optimism on Tuesday that he'd be able to play, but Helton said his status is very much in doubt.

"Right now with the foot sprain it's about 50-50, to be honest with you. He got some work yesterday, we'll see where everything lies today," Helton said. "But I think right now it's 50-50 at best. He's fighting as hard as he could, fought yesterday, but we'll see."

In both cases, the Trojans are equipped to fill those spots. Running backs Vavae Malepeai, Stephen Carr and Kenan Christon will share the load in the backfield, while Jalen McKenzie will slide over from right guard to right tackle with Liam Jimmons expected to start at right guard.

Jimmons made one start -- against Colorado -- and was otherwise getting 8-10 snaps a game behind McKenzie before dislocating his elbow in early November. He affirmed earlier in the week that he's back to full strength and feels no limitations.

All things considered, this is as healthy as USC has been since the start of the season.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz indicated the same for his squad.

"Hopefully we get through today and tomorrow -- we always seem to have some drama. But, you know, at least the arrow is going up right now," he said.

The up arrow Ferentz referenced applies to wide receiver Brandon Smith, who has played just one snap since the Hawkeyes' Oct. 19 game vs. Purdue. He had 33 catches for 407 yards and 4 touchdowns prior to injuring his ankle.

"Great to get Brandon back. I don't know if he's full speed, but he's pretty close," Ferentz said. "Hopefully … his confidence level [is there], he just hasn't played in a while. Great to get him back."