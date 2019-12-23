USC practiced on campus Monday morning before leaving for San Diego in advance of its Holiday Bowl matchup with Iowa on Friday.

Coach Clay Helton met with reporters after the morning practice to update injuries and talk about the Hawkeyes.

Contrary to the theme of their season, the Trojans are relatively healthy now a month removed from their last game.

The exception was right tackle Drew Richmond, who got his foot caught in the turf last week and is still dealing with a foot sprain. He has rested it the last few days and is no longer needing a protective walking boot, he did not practice again Monday and his status for the game is in doubt.

"Moved around a little bit, but still tender. We'll just take it day to day and see how it goes," Helton said.

Fortunately, the Trojans got one of their previously injured offensive linemen back as Liam Jimmons is practicing again wearing a big brace on his injured elbow. He had started to earn a steady rotation role at right guard before missing the final stretch of the regular season, and if Richmond is out Friday then he'd start at that guard spot with Jalen McKenzie sliding out to right tackle.

"[Jimmons] has been really effective for us over the year, and Jalen's played that right tackle position. So we'll see how it goes through the week, but that's how we practiced today," Helton said.

Meanwhile, running back Markese Stepp, who missed the last five games of the season following a minor ankle surgery, is still day-to-day. He is practicing, but Helton said neither he nor Stepp are confident enough in his ankle yet.

"He's running better. At that position it's a confidence thing and he's building confidence every day. Will it be right by [Friday]? I don't know. It's not right today, so we'll go through the week and see where it's at. But it's day to day right now," Helton said, reiterating that both he and Stepp will have to feel better about it by Friday for him to play.

" ... Right now his confidence level is not high and my gut doesn't feel very good, so that's where we are right now."

Backup safety Chase Williams was the only other injury note as he's dealing with the flu and did not practice Monday.

On a positive note, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote is full-go after missing the last three games with ankle and knee injuries.

"EA's fully back. He had a great week of practice last week, looked really good in a full-pad physical practice -- looked really good. So I'm anticipating him being ready for this game," Helton said.

