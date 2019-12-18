The timing of Markese Stepp's ankle injury this fall couldn't have been worse. The redshirt freshman running back was in line to finally seize a heavy load of carries in a thinning USC backfield before he was forced to miss the final five games of the regular season.

But Stepp is hopeful his season isn't over just yet, as he has returned to practice leading up to the Trojans' Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl matchup with Iowa in San Diego.



So what are the chances he plays in that game?

"I think they're pretty high," Stepp said Tuesday. "Just take it day by day, get better and better, just keep working and hopefully I'll be able to play -- we'll see."

Stepp said he had "TightRope" surgery, which is the same procedure Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa underwent each of the last two seasons on his ankles leading to quicker-than-expected returns from injury. USC wasn't trying to rush Stepp back, meanwhile, and he will have had more than two months between the injury on Oct. 19 and the bowl game.

"I've been running since like last week. It's been a great process. Being able to get back out there and run full speed has just been fun. I can't complain," Stepp said.

He could complain about the timing of the injury.

Again, after clamoring from fans and some media early in the season that Stepp needed a larger role in the offense, he was finally set to get it just before he got hurt. Leading rusher Vavae Malepeai had already been sidelined after requiring a mild knee surgery and junior running back Stephen Carr then sustained a high-ankle sprain in that same Arizona game as Stepp.

Stepp, who was averaging a team-best 6.4 yards per carry on 48 attempts, was in line for a true lead-back role moving forward before an Arizona defender's helmet collided with his left ankle, resulting in a torn ligament.

"Of course, it was frustrating, but I think everything happens for a reason. When I went down, Kenan [Christon] and Quincy [Jountti] got their chance and they did what they had to do. I'm proud of them," Stepp said. "And with Vae and Stephen being back, I'm proud of them and how they played so far. I'm just excited for the whole room. Everybody got their chance. You've just got to take it on the chin and just know that greater things are ahead and just be patient."

Carr and Malepeai returned late in the regular-season and if USC has all four backs available -- the Trojans already made the decision not to redshirt Christon -- the bowl game could be an early gauge at how the staff might handle that deep backfield next year, if all four return.

Malepeai (466 rushing yards, 4.8 yards per carry, 6 TDs), Christon (373 rushing yards, 5.5 YPC, 2 TDs, 113 receiving yards, 3 TDs), Carr (372 rushing yards, 5.6 YPC, 4 TDs, 137 receiving yards, 1 TD) and Stepp (307 rushing yards, 6.4 YPC, 3 TDs) all had their moments this fall, but Stepp's bruising style and ability to drive forward for yards after contact made him a unique weapon in that backfield.

While Stepp expressed he wants to play in the bowl game, that's not a sure thing yet. Head coach Clay Helton hasn't yet addressed any injury updates, but offensive coordinator Graham Harrell gave his thoughts Tuesday.

"He was out here today, moving around. I hope [he plays], he's a special talent. I hope we have all those guys," Harrell said. "I think when you’re coming off an injury, sometimes the toughest thing is just to regain that confidence -- even after you get cleared, to fully feel cleared. There’s times when you’re cleared, and you still see guys not playing at the level they were before because it’s kind of a mind game at that point. This bowl prep will be important for him, if nothing else just to get him confident in his body again to feel healthy.

"And then, coach Helton is as good as I've ever been around as far as making sure he makes the right decision for the kids -- wins and losses don't factor into his decisions when it comes to playing guys that might be a little tweaked. … We won't put him out there unless he's 100 percent confident in his mind, and the training staff says he's good to go."

