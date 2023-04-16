When Johnson hit the transfer portal back in March, there was a huge wave of interest shown. Now, he's focused on two programs in particular - Missouri and USC .

The redshirt sophomore has 27 games of experience under his belt and is coming off a 2022 campaign where he started all 13 games at left tackle while earning First-Team, All-AAC honors.

Popularity in the transfer portal comes when you are an established player with accolades to match, such is the case for former Houston offensive lineman Cam'Ron Johnson .

This past weekend, Johnson made the trek to Columbia, where he was reunited with his former position coach at Houston, Brandon Jones. Missouri recently hired Jones to their staff as their new offensive line coach. So, there was already an established sense of familiarity there, but Johnson was impressed with the unknown as well.

"The coaching staff," Johnson said of what stood out during his Missouri visit. "I honestly didn’t know what to expect from them. I already knew Coach (Brandon) Jones, that’s my dawg, but I really like the coaches they are some good dudes."

For Johnson, being around a position coach he's known throughout his collegiate career was great and he knows what he's going to get from Jones.

"He's gonna keep it real with me," Johnson said of Jones. "None of that surgarcoat stuff. I’ve been with him for four years, so just being with him that long, we've really built our bond."

The Houston native was also impressed with his conversations with Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

"I honestly didn’t know what to expect, but he’s very laid back and knows what he’s doing. I really like him."

Missouri is looking to fill a need on the offensive line, particularly at center, it would be a new position for Johnson, but the veteran offensive lineman is confident in his abilities and enjoys embracing new challenges.

"They said that they needed someone to come in and play center and honestly, that’s something I know I can do and dominate at, so it’s something I'm interested in."

Up next for Johnson is a visit out west to USC. A trip that will take this upcoming weekend. He's excited to head out west and see what he can bring to a program that was on the cusp of making the College Football Playoff a season ago.

"Coach (Josh) Henson seems like a good dude and they have great offensive coaches over there. I’m really excited to get around them and see how i could add to the team."

Like Missouri, the Trojans are also looking for an instant impact player along the interior offensive line.

"(They like me at) left guard but I can play all three interior positions if needed and if I have to jump out to tackle, I will do that and compete."